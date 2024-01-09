Jon Jones undergoes successful elbow surgery which will take some time to heal but it should not derail his UFC return in 2024.

The fight world collectively held its breath last week when news broke of Jon “Bones” Jones undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. While the surgery itself was a success and Jones is expected to make a full recovery, the bigger question loomed: would this delay his highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon?

Well, fight fans, you can exhale. Jon Jones underwent a second, minor procedure to address a nagging elbow issue while he was already under the knife for his pec. The good news is that this additional procedure is not expected to impact Jones' timeline for returning to action.

“Back out here in California with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache, this time instead of doing a pec repair, we are working on my left elbow,” Jones revealed on Instagram. “I’m actually about one hour off the table. We had a two-hour surgery shaving down some bone spurs. The good news is it’s about a 10-week healing process, and I’m out for months anyway, because of this pec surgery, so I thought I’d just kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all.

I appreciate all the support. Your boy’s back in the sling, back on this recovery journey. Still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient. I appreciate you guys support, your love and your positive energy, and I will be back. Love you all.”

This is music to the ears of UFC fans who have been eagerly awaiting Jones' return since his dominant victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 when he captured the heavyweight championship. The heavyweight champion was been on the sidelines for nearly two years prior to his title win, embroiled in legal troubles and dealing with nagging injuries. However, Jones has never wavered in his desire to reclaim his throne, and this latest surgery is just a minor hurdle on his path back to the octagon to defend the heavyweight world title.

With his elbow issue resolved and his recovery on track, Jones can now focus on his strength and conditioning as he prepares for his Octagon return. While an exact date has yet to be announced, UFC president Dana White has hinted that Jones could be back in action as early as mid-2024.

One thing is for sure, Jon Jones' return to the UFC will be one of the most highly anticipated events in 2024. He has his eyes set on defending his title against Stipe Miocic after their first encounter was derailed at UFC 296 due to injury. Many fight fans and fighters like the current UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall are eager for his return so that the heavyweight division can move on this year. So, fight fans, mark your calendars, and keep your eyes peeled. The return of Jon “Bones” Jones is right around the corner, and it promises to be an event you won't want to miss.