Jon Stewart, the host of The Daily Show from 1999-2015, whose reign changed late night television and political news forever, is returning.

In the best — nay, really the only good — political news coming out of Washington this week, the man who made Comedy Central's The Daily Show into an institution and exposed the countless political hypocrisies and corruption scandals of the 2000s is coming back to the program that made him famous — that's right, Jon Stewart has agreed to host the Daily Show again! Granted, it'll just be for Mondays during the election season buildup to the 2024 election, but it's amazing news for fans of the show, and frankly democracy in general.

Jon Stewart's decision to retire in 2015 after his illustrious 16 year run as host of the series he turned into a late-night Emmy darling — and hot take news source in its own right — stunned viewers, especially when it became clear Donald Trump — a Republican even scarier than frequent Jon Stewart target, George W. Bush — would emerge as the candidate for the 2016 presidential election.

The rest is history, as Trump not only won the nomination but ultimately the presidency, culminating in a four year dumpster fire of a term that saw the destruction of many societal institutions and cultural mores previously thought unbreakable (not to mention the loss of millions of human lives due to his unconscionable handling of the pandemic).

Trevor Noah did an excellent job filling Stewart's shoes and covering the madness, but longtime Daily Show fans couldn't help asking themselves, “What would Jon Stewart say?” about the countless nauseating scandals of the Trump years.

Now we might finally have an answer, as starting on February 12, Jon Stewart will be back to offer his signature take on the topical political news of the day. The show has been hosted nobly by a rotation of the Daily Show's current correspondents since Noah's departure more than a year ago, and they will continue to do so for the Tuesday through Thursday shows (the Daily Show isn't produced on Fridays).

Tuesday's news that Donald Trump had won the New Hampshire Republican primary cast a dark shadow over the upcoming election season, with the multi-indicted former president poised to be the Republican presidential nominee once again in an affront to democracy, logical reasoning, empathy and human decency.

If anyone can stop the runaway hazardous waste train that is the 45th President of the United States, it's Jon Stewart — who has already famously torn a new one to Tucker Carlson, Dick Cheney, George W. Bush, former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, Sean Hannity and countless other soulless high-ranking Republicans.

Jon Stewart returning to host The Daily Show, even part time, might not just save the Comedy Central staple — it might very well save democracy. No pressure though, Jon.