Hey, you're here...

The Daily Show has decided to use their correspondents rather than celebrity guests as hosts, Deadline exclusively reported.

However, even The Daily Show crew must be surprised with their Emmy win on Monday night. The Comedy Central show won Outstanding Talk Series, an emotional if belated send off to Trevor Noah's seven-year stint at host.

Noah even joked, “I told you! I told you we would beat John Oliver if he wasn't in our category,” as the rest of the cast got up on stage to accept the award.

Trevor Noah makes history with The Daily Show Emmy win

If there were betting odds on the category (there might be, someone go check), they would have gone to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel Live! However, Noah and the rest of the cast picked up the trophy. It was a history-making turn as well as the award made Noah the first Black man to win the award in that category.

Backstage, the press asked Noah and the rest of the cast several questions about The Daily Show's future. The subject is pretty fair game seeing as the show has had over a year to look for a permanent host, instead of the ever-rotating lists of actors, comics as well as the series' own correspondents.

Now that the Paramount-backed studio has decided to keep in the family when it comes to hosts, it also comes at interesting time since Deadline stated that the some of the correspondents' contracts are up for negotiations.

The entertainment site said that Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic are in the midst of discussion for new contracts. Others like Michael Kosta have already signed theirs. Deadline's sources said the making sure that these four remain in the show is the studio's priority.

Chieng and Lydic both joined in 2015, like Noah. Kosta and Dulcé Sloan joined in 2017.

Among the names mentioned, Klepper has been with the show the longest, since 2014, but left to host The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and Klepper, both on Comedy Central. He returned in 2019.

The Daily Show celebrity name check

Last year, even with the WGA on strike for six months, The Daily Show kept trudging along with help of 12 celebrities hosting: Al Franken, Charlamagne Tha God, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Desus Nice, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans and Michelle Wolf. Charlamagne, Jones, Silverman and Penn all hosted twice.

The correspondents took their turns as well, including Roy Wood Jr., who left the show late last year. Chieng, Klepper, Kosta, Lydic and Sloan also sat on the chair. The correspondents also teamed up for hosting duties: Chieng and Kosta for a show and Klepper with Jones and Lydic.

As a fan of the show, I think it would be best to promote from within. After all, there's no surfeit of talent with the correspondents they already have. However, they can continue to do what they've been doing: have all the correspondents host the show either solo or as a team. Either way works.