Actor Jonah Hill remained silent when asked about Kanye West while leaving a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Hill was in no mood to discuss the apparent topics and quickly made his way to his car, ignoring questions from the paparazzi who were waiting for him outside. When asked about West’s recent social media post declaring his love for Hill and stating that his performance in 21 Jump Street made him love Jewish people again, Hill kept it moving and didn’t respond. Can you blame him?

West’s post was seen by many as a saving grace of sorts, but several anti-Semitism watchdog groups called for more than just a social media post if Kanye West truly wants to change his ways. Jonah Hill, who has been taking a break from social media due to his 20-year battle with anxiety, didn’t engage with the paparazzi or comment on the situation.

If you’ve dealt with anxiety issues for two decades, it’d be wise not to get into a war of words regarding such a sensitive situation. Even Kid Cudi, a long-time collaborator and former friend of West, had to sever ties with the musician to protect his mental health further.

Despite keeping a low profile, Hill seemed to be in a good mood as he left the restaurant, flashing a big smile, according to TMZ. Hill’s decision to take the high road on the topic of West’s post may be a personal choice or a reflection of his desire to keep a low profile and avoid the attention of the media. Regardless of his reasoning, Hill’s silence speaks volumes and shows that he may not be interested in engaging in the controversy.