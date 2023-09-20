Jonathan Gannon's net worth in 2023 is $1 million to $5 million. He parlayed a trip to Super Bowl LVII into his first head-coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals. Let's look at Jonathan Gannon's net worth in 2023.

Jonathan Gannon's net worth in 2023 (range): $1 million to $5 million

Gannon is an up-and-coming head coach in the NFL, excelling at coaching defenses since joining the league in 2007. Jonathan Gannon's net worth in 2023 is somewhere between $1 million to $5 million, according to SportsKeeda.

Jonathan Gannon was born on Jan. 4, 1983, in Cleveland. He attended Saint Ignatius High School and was a successful athlete. Gannon starred in basketball, track, and football, eventually attending Louisville. He suffered an unfortunate injury in college, ending his career. This would lead him down the road to being a head coach at the NFL level.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jonathan Gannon's early coaching career

After his career-ending injury, Gannon became a student and graduate assistant at Louisville. He would hold this position for three years until Bobby Petrino left Louisville for a job with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons also hired Gannon, naming him a defensive quality control coach. Gannon then strayed from the coaching route, becoming a college scout with the St. Louis Rams. The Rams promoted him to pro scout in 2010, but he left the position a year later.

Gannon returned to coaching in 2012, taking on the role of defensive quality coach with the Tennessee Titans. In 2014, Gannon would take on the same role with the Minnesota Vikings, a position he held for four seasons. Gannon then went to the Indianapolis Colts to become their defensive backs coach for the next three seasons.

He finally received his first big job offer in 2021, accepting the role of defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. After 14 years of going from team to team, Gannon had a steady position to show for his dedication.

The Eagles had a successful two years with Gannon in charge of the defense, especially in 2022 when the team went 14-3 and advanced to the Super Bowl. They would lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, but both of their coordinators would receive head-coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Jonathan Gannon's head-coaching debut

The Arizona Cardinals announced the hiring of Gannon two days after the Eagles' Super Bowl loss. This move was met with some backlash from the Eagles, as it was evident that Gannon had been pursued for the job in the run-up to the Super Bowl. The Cardinals and Eagles traded third-round draft picks as a result of the tampering, but the damage it may have done to the team was irreparable.

A slight amongst the media for the Eagles' loss was that their defense was unable to adjust to the Chiefs' attack. They were only the second team in NFL history to blow a double-digit lead after halftime of the Super Bowl. While the coordinator isn't completely to blame, the hiring with Arizona made it a possibility that the distraction of his first head-coaching job may have affected Gannon's preparation leading up to Super Bowl week.

The Cardinals and Gannon agreed to a five-year contract, but the salary details are undisclosed. Some experts are saying that Gannon's appointment of head coach may be a bit premature, but if he can turn around the Cardinals' defense, it will be a move that is celebrated in Arizona.

It will be a long process for Gannon, as many predictions show Arizona as the favorites to finish at the bottom of the league in 2023. Nevertheless, it will be Gannon's job in Arizona for the foreseeable future. Was Jonathan Gannon's net worth in 2023 a surprise?