Jonathan Majors dropped from Dennis Rodman film

Actor Jonathan Majors has lost another significant role following his conviction for reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. He will no longer be portraying Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman in an upcoming film, per Variety's William Earl.

The story, which carried the working title “48 Hours In Vegas,” revolved around the colorful personality's legendary vacation to Sin City during the 1998 NBA Finals. Rodman had gained permission from head coach Phil Jackson to blow off some steam in Las Vegas, but naturally, things did not go as planned.

The film was presumably going to center around all the facets of Rodman's unique personality, which would have given Majors a prime opportunity to showcase his acting range. Hollywood continues to distance itself from the 34-year-old, however.

Majors was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges from a dispute with his partner at the time. He pleaded not guilty, was convicted on Dec. 18 and could now serve up to one year in prison. Sentencing is set to take place on Feb. 6. He maintains his innocence.

Before his arrest, Jonathan Majors was one of the rising stars in the industry. He burst on the scene for his work in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” and then gained further acclaim for his Emmy-nominated depiction of Atticus Freeman in the horror drama, “Lovecraft Country.” He further familiarized himself with a mainstream audience after landing a role in “Creed III.”

Ultimately, Majors caught the eye of Marvel and was tapped to be a key part of the juggernaut's future as Kang the Conqueror. He was effectively dropped from their plans, just as he has been from this Dennis Rodman-centric project. It remains to be seen who will be playing the five-time NBA champion going forward.