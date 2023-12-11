The troubled actor Jonathan Major has some damning text messages surface as evidence in his domestic abuse trial.

As the 2nd week of Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial continues, things are looking pretty bleak for him.

Some text messages emerged in court that indicate violence and his character, Deadline reports.

Jonathan Majors's text messages revealed at trial

The troubled Loki actor had some damning evidence come forward Friday. Text messages were revealed and read out loud. The MCU actor tried convincing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, not to go to the hospital in September 2022.

“They will ask you questions, and as I don't think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something,” the message said from Majors.

Jabbari replied, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go.” She added, “I'm going to give it one more day, but I can't sleep and I need some stronger painkillers.”

Another message read, “Why would I tell them what really happened when it's clear I want to be with you.” This was in context to the head injury sent to Majors from his ex.

The actor had some pretty other disturbing messages. One read, “I'm a monster, a horrible man.” He added, “I am killing myself soon. I've already put things in motion.”

These messages seem to back up the allegations against the MCU actor. The DA mentioned in their opening statements that it was a case of a “cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse Majors displayed towards Jabbari even before the March 2023 incident in NYC that led to his arrest and this trial.”

We'll see what else comes out during the Jonathan Majors trial. However, these text messages do not bode well for the Disney star.