Jonathan Taylor: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping for a better year of football after acquiring Matt Ryan via trade. However, all eyes are on Jonathan Taylor, as he’s in line to have a monster year. Many view him as the top player available in the fantasy world. For that reason, we take a look at Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy football outlook for the 2022 NFL season.

Many still like Christian McCaffrey as the potential top pick for fantasy football. Even so, the consensus 1.01 torch might have to be passed onto Jonathan Taylor. Just based on how the Colts have built their roster, they should be utilizing the run game more often than not.

On top of that, Taylor is arguably the best running back in the league. Considering the NFL is transitioning to more dual running back systems, securing an elite bell cow in the first round of fantasy drafts is going to give you a huge advantage.

With that said, here is our fantasy football outlook for Jonathan Taylor in the 2022 NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Colts are likely to feed Jonathan Taylor the ball all season long. Regardless, there might be situations where Nyheim Hines takes the spotlight away. Even though that’s the case, Taylor has the tools necessary to be one of the best fantasy football assets for the 2022 season.

He’s playing behind a solid offensive line and should be the driving force for this offense. His size, strength, and speed make Taylor a unique running back who is a threat to take it to the house on any given play. Last year he proved to be one of the best running backs in fantasy football and that shouldn’t change this year.

As the Colts enter training camp, both ESPN and PFF has Jonathan Taylor ranked as the number one pick in fantasy football.

1. Jonathan Taylor

2. Derrick Henry

3. Austin Ekeler @PFF_NateJahnke’s Top-300 Standard Scoring Fantasy Rankings Use PFF40 to get 40% off a PFF subscription https://t.co/EU8EDKjwS2 — PFF (@PFF) July 19, 2022

They project a monster season for Taylor, as they predict he will record 1,552 rushing yards, 15 total touchdowns, 42 receptions, and 340 receiving yards. That statline would have the superstar running back finish with 319.31 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

If that’s the case, then Jonathan Taylor has a real chance at being the top-scoring player in fantasy football. His projections are high enough that the only way you’ll get him on your roster is if you have the number one pick for your fantasy league. You could get lucky if someone takes Christian McCaffrey first overall but don’t count on that happening.

After showing his prowess last year and leading the league in rushing yards (albeit, that was only because Derrick Henry missed half of the season), Jonathan Taylor is in line to be a top fantasy football asset in the 2022 NFL season. Between the Colts’ offensive line and having Matt Ryan under center, Taylor should be able to find open lanes all season long.

Considering Derrick Henry is returning from a serious injury, the league may have a new face as the top running back in the NFL. If that’s the case, then make sure you get Jonathan Taylor onto your fantasy squad, as he has league-winning potential.