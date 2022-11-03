Jonathan Taylor injury update will leave fantasy owners running to waiver wire

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor struggled once again last week, picking up just 7.6 points for fantasy managers. He also suffered a setback to his injured ankle that cost him a couple weeks earlier this season. It wasn’t talked about much, but it must be really nagging him.

According to The Athletic’s Zac Keefer, Taylor did not practice with his teammates Thursday. This is his second consecutive day missing practice. That puts Taylor squarely on the questionable line to suit up this weekend against the New England Patriots. With the Colts season slipping by, and the offense already naming Sam Ehlinger starting QB, one has to wonder how cautious the Colts are going to be with their franchise tailback.

Just minutes before the NFL trade deadline passed, the Colts traded Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. That leaves Deon Jackson as the last man standing. In the two games Taylor missed with the ankle injury, Jackson had 39 touches for 212 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Granted, Ehlinger might not check the ball down as much as 37-year-old Matt Ryan. But, he would still be considered a volume based RB2 with upside in PPR leagues. He is available in 67 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Fantasy football owners who were lucky enough to land the first overall pick turned out to be the most unlucky of them all this season. Jonathan Taylor was the consensus number one pick in fantasy drafts. There are a number of first round players that are considered busts this year. But no one to the level of Taylor.