The UFC London Prelims are rolling on and so far we've seen our fair share of fights go the distance. The grappling has been heavy, but that all stopped when Jonny Parsons lit up the O2 Arena with a debut knockout win over the hometown Danny Roberts. After his win, he got on the mic and called his next shot against hometown superstar Paddy Pimblett.

Jonny Parsons came into his UFC debut as the slight underdog. Undersized against Roberts, Parsons struggled through the first round the find the range. Once he did, however, he opened up with his patented “Thug Thai” kickboxing and did serious damage to Roberts in the clinch.

SWANGIN AND BANGIN LEADS TO A PARSONS KNOCKOUT #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/JvVZgTzKJI — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 22, 2023

Parsons landed a flush left hook and sat Roberts down. He controlled on the mat and landed hard ground-and-pound. Once back on the feet, Roberts was visibly wobbled and stumbled several times. It was only a matter of strikes before Parsons knocked Roberts off his balance. He finished with some ground shots and got the stoppage with two seconds left in the round. After the fight, Parsons called his shot for his next fight.

Add Jonny Parsons to the list! 📄 The Sluggernaut just called out The Baddy! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/rfBs4QvcWb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 22, 2023

“Hey Paddy, do you wanna slug or not? I'm the sluggernaut let's go! I'll go down to Lightweight and knock that stupid haircut off your head, let's go!

Parsons made his callout to a crowd full of English fans, to which he was met with boos and a questionable look from commentator Michael Bisping. After making his UFC debut, it's certainly a lofty aspiration to call out a more experienced fighter and bigger draw like Paddy Pimblett. However, Parsons' wild style could make for an interesting fight knowing he's always got a puncher's chance.

Parsons climbs to 9-3 with the win and notches his seventh career win by knockout.

There's no telling if we'll ever see these two square off, but the thought of it could be fun considering what we've seen from Parsons. Would you want to see this fight happen? Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!