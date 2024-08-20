Jordan Chiles reportedly has “no plans” to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the 2024 Olympics. During the women’s floor exercise final earlier this month, Chiles came in third after USA coach Cecile Landi inquired about her score after noticing judges didn't include her level of difficulty in their final report. Prior to Chiles being placed in third place she was initially awarded fifth behind Romanian gymnasts Ana Barbosu and Sabrina Maneca-Voinea.

“Inquiries are a standard part of gymnastics competitions” and “scores can be adjusted up or down based on an inquiry,” according to the Associated Press.

However, Romania protested the decision and Barbosu was awarded the bronze medal. In a special ceremony on Friday (Aug. 16), Barbosu was given a new bronze medal since Chiles still has the original bronze medal.

According to USA TODAY reporter, Christine Brennan, Chiles has “no plans” to give back her award.

“Chiles is in the United States and still has possession of the bronze medal that was awarded to her in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics, two people with knowledge of the situation who did not want to be identified have told USA TODAY Sports,” Brennan wrote.

“There are no plans for Chiles to give the bronze medal back as U.S. officials say they plan to appeal what the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said were ‘significant procedural errors’ by CAS. That appeal would presumably go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal,” she continued.

Jordan Chiles, Ana Barbosu, Speak Out Amid Bronze Medal Controversy

During the Romanian ceremony for Barbosu, she expressed her feelings about the controversy.

“I can't help but think about Sabrina and Jordan right now,” Barbosu said per NBC. “It's a difficult situation for us, with so many uncertainties and overwhelming emotions. I hope everyone understands that we have not done anything wrong at the Olympics. And that the Olympic spirit is more important than any misunderstanding between authorities.

“I want to believe that the day will come when all three of us will receive a bronze medal each.”

After days of silence, Chiles spoke up about how she felt about the new ruling, calling the decision “unjust.”

“I am overwhelmed by the love I have received over the past few days,” the 23-year-old wrote on social media. “I have no words. This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow, not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey.”