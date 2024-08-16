Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu officially received the bronze medal in women’s floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Olympics, following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to strip the medal from Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles. The decision, based on a time violation during Chiles’ coach’s appeal, sparked controversy and strong emotions from all parties involved.

Barbosu was awarded the medal in her hometown of Foscani on Friday, where she acknowledged both Chiles and her teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, expressing hope that all three athletes will eventually be recognized.

I can’t help but think about Sabrina and Jordan right now,” Barbosu said, as reported by Ashlee Buhler of NBCOlympics.com. “It’s a difficult situation for us, with so many uncertainties and overwhelming emotions. … I want to believe that the day will come when all three of us will receive a bronze medal each.”

Jordan Chiles vows to seek justice against IOC decision

Chiles expressed her disappointment in the IOC’s decision on social media, calling the decision “unjust” and vowing to continue seeking justice. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Chiles’ coach’s appeal was submitted four seconds too late beyond the one-minute limit, leading to the reversal of the results. Despite USA Gymnastics’ attempt to appeal the CAS ruling, the decision was upheld by the International Gymnastics Federation and the IOC, resulting in the official reallocation of the bronze medal to Barbosu.

“This decision feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey,” Chiles said on social media. “I will approach this challenge as I have others — and I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done.”

The controversy began when Chiles, after initially placing fifth, was moved into third place following an inquiry that adjusted her score by one-tenth. Barbosu, unaware of the inquiry, celebrated her apparent third-place finish before the scoreboard changed. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation subsequently appealed to the CAS, leading to the reversal of the results and the reallocation of the medal.

Barbosu, in her speech during the medal ceremony in Foscani, expressed her mixed emotions and called for understanding, emphasizing the importance of the Olympic spirit and hoping for a resolution that would honor all the athletes involved.

“I hope everyone understands that we have not done anything wrong at the Olympics. And that the Olympic spirit is more important than any misunderstanding between authorities,” Barbosu said.