Every golfer has felt the way Jordan Spieth did on Saturday after striking a less-than-ideal shot during the PGA Championship at Oak Hills Country Club. Spieth, who had deposited his opening tee shot into the porta-potty area, took his language into the proverbial toilet in a hot mic moment caught by the CBS Sports cameras.

“Damnit! Hit one good f***ing iron shot.” Jordan Spieth sounding like one of us today at the PGA Championship 😂 pic.twitter.com/6k1wixNeBN — ActionGolfHQ (@ActionGolfHQ) May 20, 2023

‘Da**it! Hit one good fu***ing iron shot!”

Jordan Spieth, who had made the cut on Friday despite some really poor luck, struggled mightily in the rain at Oak Hills Country Club on Saturday.

After the shot in question, which bounced into a bunker 79 feet from the hole, Spieth unleashed this F-bomb.

Jordan Spieth double-bogeyed the second hole of Round 3 but increased his level of play the rest of the way, as he finished up his day with five pars and a pair of birdies to finish one stroke over par.

But Spieth, still battling a wrist injury that forced him to miss the AT&T Byron Nelson, is on the outside looking in at the PGA Championship after carding scores of three-over and two-over par in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively.

The three-time major winner admitted in an interview after the round that he had jammed his injured wrist into the ground with a tee by accident, which nearly caused him to “pack it in” on Saturday.

While his chances of contention are all but over, it’s hard not to feel encouraged by the way Jordan Spieth finished his day at the Oak Hills Country Club, considering the weather and his wrist.