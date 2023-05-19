Justin Rose and the many fans watching the PGA Championship are being reminded just how unusual and unpredictable the game of golf can be.

The former world No. 1 is the first player to reach seven or fewer fairways while still being under par through two rounds, according to Justin Ray of the Twenty First Group and The Athletic. Such a feat has not been done in 30 years. A top 1o standing without playing your best can forebode either a really amazing weekend or a full-blown implosion for Rose.

This reverse Happy Gilmore approach is working for the 2013 U.S. Open winner so far, though, and that is all that matters to him and his caddie. Actually, even his putting has let him down on multiple holes. The 42-year-old’s resilience in the face of all of these struggles is a sight to behold. Rose is ranked No. 33 and is just a few months removed from winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which snapped a four-year PGA title drought.

To no one’s surprise, Scottie Scheffler is playing well and currently shares the PGA Championship lead at 5-under. He has yet to finish outside the top 15 in 2023. Justin Rose is four strokes behind (1-under) and could be an unforeseen hurdle to Scheffler’s second-career major title.

Though, he will need to hit some more fairways over the weekend to have a legitimate chance at snagging the Wanamaker Trophy. A balanced attack would remind everyone just how dangerous Rose could be when he is at his best.