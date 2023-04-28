Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jordan Spieth is one of the most respected golfers today. At only 29 years old, he has ruled the Masters Tournament, The Open Championship, and the U.S. Open. Spieth was also named 2015 FedEx Cup Champion. With Spieth’s remarkable skills, have you ever wondered how the golf star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jordan Spieth’s $7.1 million mansion in Preston Hollow, Dallas, Texas.

In 2015 alone, Spieth earned a lucrative $53 million from his golfing activities. To treat himself, Spieth purchased a $2.3 million home in Preston Hollow. However, that wasn’t enough as Spieth eventually bought another property from fellow golfer Hunter Mahan in the same neighborhood. Originally sold by Mahan for $9.5 million, Spieth purchased the home at a solid price of $7.1 million.

Here are some photos of Jordan Spieth’s $7.1 million mansion in Preston Hollow, Dallas, Texas.

Photos courtesy of: Business Insider

Spieth’s $7.1 million mansion runs across 16,655 square feet of living space. Inside the mansion, Spieth should have no trouble displaying his hardware with a sufficient amount of trophy shelves. Furthermore, the luxurious mansion includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Aside from these amenities, Spieth can also enjoy a modern kitchen, a formal dining area, a game room with a golf simulator and a pingpong table, an indoor basketball court, and a spacious master bedroom with a bathtub.

Outside the home, Spieth will have no problems in starting a car collection of his own, with the property containing a 12-car garage. Furthermore, Spieth can enjoy the fresh air as his backyard contains an outdoor kitchen, a fire-pit, and an infinity pool.

Aside from the property’s amenities, its location also proves beneficial for the golf star. With the property located in Preston Hollow, Spieth can easily utilize any of the two private jet ports nearby.

With Spieth’s greatness on the golf course, it’s not a surprise that he’s also one of the richest golfers today. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Spieth has a net worth of around $120 million. Aside from his lucrative paychecks from his professional golfing career, Spieth also pockets a lot of money from his bevy list of endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordan Spieth’s $7.1 million mansion in Preston Hollow, Dallas, Texas.