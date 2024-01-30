Explore Jose Mourinho's admiration for tennis and his congratulatory message to Australian Open victor Jannik Sinner.

In an unexpected turn of events at the Australian Open, Italian tennis prodigy Jannik Sinner secured a historic victory, earning his first Grand Slam title in Melbourne. The charismatic Portuguese football coach, Jose Mourinho, joined the chorus of congratulatory voices celebrating Sinner's remarkable comeback from a 2-sets-to-love deficit against Daniil Medvedev, ultimately triumphing 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3. Mourinho, displaying his admiration on Sinner's Instagram post with the coveted trophy, expressed his praise with a series of clapping emojis and a resounding “bravo 👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

Recently relieved of his duties at AS Roma, Mourinho finds himself at a crossroads, contemplating his next venture in football management. Speculations abound about a potential return to England to lead Newcastle United under new ownership, embracing challenges in the Saudi Pro League, or even taking the helm of the Portuguese National Team post-Euros.

During his hiatus from football, Mourinho remains an avid follower of various sports, especially tennis at the Australian Open. Recalling his encounters in the tennis world, the former Chelsea manager attended the World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in 2014, where he famously shook hands with Novak Djokovic. In 2018, as the manager of Manchester United, faced with dissatisfaction regarding the pitch before a match against Young Boys in Switzerland, Mourinho drew inspiration from tennis legend Roger Federer. He encouraged his players to adapt to different surfaces and find success, mirroring Federer's versatility.

Mourinho's tennis appreciation extends to social media, where he bid farewell to the “Swiss Maestro” Roger Federer upon his retirement after the last professional match at the Laver Cup in 2022. Additionally, he had the privilege of meeting Novak Djokovic at the ATP Rome Masters last May.

While Mourinho has yet to attend the Australian Open, his tennis explorations took him to Wimbledon in 2019. During this visit, he shared insights on Rafael Nadal's evolution and fondly reminisced about his favorite moment – witnessing Andy Murray's historic Wimbledon victory in 2013. The football maestro's diverse interests and continued engagement in other sports showcase a multifaceted personality beyond the football pitch.