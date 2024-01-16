Explore the dramatic exit of veteran manager Jose Mourinho from AS Roma, ending a two-and-a-half-year stint.

In a stunning development, AS Roma has officially bid farewell to the seasoned tactician Jose Mourinho, concluding his two-and-a-half-year tenure with the Serie A club. Despite a triumphant start that saw Mourinho secure the Europa Conference League in his debut season, Serie A proved to be a formidable challenge, with two consecutive sixth-place finishes. The current season finds Roma in the ninth position, prompting the club to part ways with Mourinho, who now faces his sixth managerial dismissal.

Mourinho's departure from AS Roma is accompanied by a backdrop of on-field disciplinary issues that have marred his spell in the Italian capital. Last season, the Portuguese manager received three red cards for touchline antics, a trend that persisted into the current term, with a red card during a lackluster 1-1 draw with Atalanta and a subsequent dismissal after a tumultuous Rome derby loss to Lazio.

The decision to part ways was solidified by a club statement expressing gratitude for Mourinho's passion and contributions while emphasizing the necessity for an immediate change in the best interests of AS Roma. The turbulent exit wasn't confined to the pitch, as Mourinho's interactions with referees and the media raised eyebrows and stirred controversies throughout his tenure.

As Mourinho departs, the football world speculates about his next move, with rumors circulating that he may be in contention for the Brazil national team managerial role, as former player Carlos Alberto suggested. Additionally, reports suggest that Newcastle is monitoring Mourinho's availability, presenting a potential opportunity for the experienced manager to return to the English Premier League swiftly.

With Mourinho's departure from AS Roma, a chapter marked by both triumphs and tumult comes to a close, leaving fans, pundits, and the football community eagerly anticipating the next destination and challenges for the seasoned tactician.