Explore the highs and lows of Jose Mourinho's tenure at AS Roma, from Europa Conference League triumphs to Serie A struggles.

In a poignant scene at AS Roma's training ground, Jose Mourinho fought back tears as he bid farewell to his tumultuous tenure at the Serie A club. The veteran manager, who spent two-and-a-half years with the Giallorossi, faced the highs of Europa Conference League glory and the lows of Serie A struggles.

Mourinho's first season witnessed a triumph in the Europa Conference League, marking a promising start. However, despite reaching the Europa League final in the second season, the Portuguese tactician was controversially defeated by Sevilla. Serie A was a formidable challenge, with two consecutive sixth-place finishes.

Amidst his coaching accomplishments, Mourinho's touchline antics drew attention, earning him three red cards last season and three bookings. His disciplinary issues continued into the campaign, culminating in his departure from AS Roma, his sixth sacking in a storied career.

In a bold move, AS Roma has appointed club legend Daniele De Rossi as the new manager. The decision to part ways with Mourinho was communicated through a club statement expressing gratitude for his passion and efforts.

Touchline controversies, including confrontations with referees and media, marred the 60-year-old's time in Rome. His fiery nature reached a pinnacle with a red card during a Rome derby loss to Lazio, marking his sixth in two seasons.

Despite the challenges, Mourinho remains a sought-after figure, with Newcastle reportedly targeting him amid Eddie Howe's uncertain future. Rumors of the Brazil job circulated before the appointment of Dorival Júnior. Financially, Mourinho has earned £80 million in severance from his previous sackings, with AS Roma expected to pay £3 million.

As Mourinho departs, AS Roma fans are left with mixed emotions, remembering the highs and lows of his tenure. The ‘Special One' may soon find a new challenge, but his legacy at AS Roma will forever be etched in the annals of the club's history.