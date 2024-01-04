Jose Mourinho dismisses rumors of Brazil managerial role while affirming allegiance to AS Roma, denying any official approach.

Jose Mourinho, the seasoned tactician currently steering AS Roma, has quashed rumors suggesting his potential switch to manage the Brazil national team. Amidst murmurs linking him to Brazil's coaching role, Mourinho clarified that no official approach had been made, reiterating his dedication to AS Roma's cause.

Following Tite's departure and Fernando Diniz's interim stewardship, speculations surged regarding Mourinho taking the reins of the five-time World Cup-winning Brazil squad. Despite the national team's endeavors to recruit experienced figures like Carlo Ancelotti, Mourinho's name emerged as a high-profile contender to lead Brazil through a tumultuous World Cup qualification phase.

In response to the swirling rumors, Mourinho unequivocally stated, “No one has called me or my agent from Brazil to become the new head coach of the Seleçao.” His commitment to AS Roma remained resolute, with Mourinho emphasizing his trust in the club's ownership and disclosing having turned down overtures from Portugal and the Saudi Pro League recently.

“I trust AS Roma owners 100%. I always informed them, including when Portugal called me…and when a Saudi club contacted me last summer,” Mourinho clarified, underscoring his loyalty to AS Roma and transparent communication regarding external offers.

Despite the allure of managing Brazil and previous international interest, Mourinho's unwavering focus remains on steering AS Roma to success. His commitment, evident in both words and actions, reflects a steadfast dedication to the Italian club amidst persistent speculation about his managerial future. Mourinho's stance reaffirms his determination to fulfill AS Roma's ambitions and strive for accomplishments in Serie A, prioritizing the club's progress over external offers and high-profile international opportunities.