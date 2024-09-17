The trailer for Brothers has just dropped, teasing an action-comedy that promises both thrills and laughs. Directed by Max Barbakow, known for his 2020 hit Palm Springs, Brothers stars Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage as fraternal twins embroiled in a high-octane adventure. The film centers on Brolin’s character, a reformed criminal who is pulled back into a life of crime by his twin brother, played by Dinklage, during a cross-country road trip, per Screenrant. Their mission? To secure a life-changing score while dodging the law, bullets, and an overbearing mother, portrayed by Glenn Close.

Barbakow describes Brothers as a film that combines emotional depth with anarchic comedy. “It has one foot in the grave and another on a banana peel,” he told Entertainment Weekly, explaining that the film blends pathos and humor not just through jokes but through character interactions. He sees this project as an opportunity to explore new aspects of his sensibility while delivering a relatable story of family dysfunction through the lens of a caper heist.

Star-Studded Cast and Hilarious Antics

The trailer reveals an ensemble cast that includes Brendan Fraser, who adds a menacing edge to the film as he pressures Dinklage’s character to return stolen emeralds. The film features a mix of high-stakes action and outrageous comedy, such as scenes involving an orangutan and a cadaver on a golf course. The dynamic between Brolin and Dinklage is central to the film, highlighting their history of scheming together. After Brolin’s character Moke marries and tries to leave his criminal past behind, Dinklage’s Mike drags him back into the fray with a plan to earn $4 million.

In addition to the stellar cast and comedic elements, Brothers promises to deliver an engaging mix of action and humor. Josh Brolin, who recently reprised his role as Gurney Halleck in Dune: Part Two and starred in the second season of Prime Video’s Outer Range, joins Dinklage, who has appeared in Unfrosted and The Thicket this year.

Brothers hits select theaters on October 10 before streaming on Prime Video starting October 17. With its blend of crime, comedy, and family drama, this film is set to be a standout in the action-comedy genre.