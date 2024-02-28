Josh Brolin is not a fan of Jonah Hex. In fact, he won't stop speaking out against the film.
Speaking to GQ, Brolin slammed the film. However, he made it clear that he doesn't place the blame on director Jimmy Hayward's shoulders.
“I won't ever stop s**ting on Jonah Hex,” Brolin said, continuing, “because it was a s**tty f**king movie!”
Jonah Hex follows a bounty hunter with one toe in the real world and the other in the supernatural world. The film was Hayward's directorial debut but was a disaster. It grossed just $11 million at the box office. Brolin starred alongside John Malkovich, Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, Will Arnett, Michael Shannon, and the late Lance Reddick.
Josh Brolin found success after Jonah Hex
After the Jonah Hex flop, Brolin found success. Earlier in his career, he gained notoriety for his roles in The Goonies and Hell or High Water. He also starred in the likes of American Gangster, Grindhouse, and Milk.
He'd go on to star in the likes of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, True Grit, Gangster Squad, and Sicario. In 2015, Brolin made his MCU debut as Thanos, appearing in the mid-credits scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron. He'd get his time to shine in the next two Avengers films, Infinity War and Endgame.
His recent non-MCU work includes several collaborations with Denis Villeneuve. Brolin starred in Sicario before teaming with the director for his two Dune films. He has also starred in the likes of Deadpool 2 and Flag Day. Coming up, Brolin will star in Brothers with Peter Dinklage.