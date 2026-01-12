The busted-up Memphis Grizzlies boarded a transatlantic flight for two European games against the Orlando Magic with far more questions than healthy bodies. After beating the Brooklyn Nets, Tuomas Iisalo offered a series of updates, painting a mixed picture of availability for Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, and Zach Edey.

While the trip promises excitement for fans across the pond, the Grizzlies will likely be shorthanded for a few more games.

“I don't see (Ty Jerome's) timeline matching up with the European games,” Iisalo admitted, “but everybody is going. He has moved on to do things and is already on the court. Obviously, he wants to do a lot more and keep progressing.”

Jerome's inclusion in the travel party is a positive sign, indicating steady improvement. While he may not feature against Orlando, his on-court work suggests he's inching closer to full participation upon the team's return.

The most pressing concern for Memphis remains center Zach Edey's status. Iisalo acknowledged that while he doesn't know the exact return date, a more detailed update is expected soon. Edey has been away in recent days consulting with additional doctors about his left ankle injury, which the team has characterized as a normal procedure. Edey is making the trip to Europe with the Grizzlies but is unlikely to play in either game versus the Magic.

Edey's impact on the court has been undeniable. In his absence, the Grizzlies have posted a net rating of -6.8, dragged down by a porous 119.6 defensive rating. Contrast that with his on-court dominance: a staggering +17.7 net rating, bolstered by an elite 96.7 defensive rating and a blistering 144.4 offensive rating. Through his games this season, the 7-foot-4 big man is averaging 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest, making his potential return a massive boost whenever it comes.

As expected, Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr. will remain sidelined until the team returns to Memphis and the familiar confines of the FedEx Forum. Meanwhile, the status of Ja Morant remains unchanged and shrouded in broader speculation. The star guard is still officially listed as out on the injury report, a designation that continues to fuel ongoing trade rumors circulating around the league.

On a brighter note, John Konchar has made a full return to the lineup. He suited up against the Nets and is expected to be available for both European games. Konchar's versatility and defensive tenacity could prove vital as the Grizzlies navigate potential absences elsewhere.