Josh Brolin will likely play a role meant for Pedro Pascal from a director of Barbarian, which would be his first horror epic film.

Josh Brolin will fill Pedro Pascal's shoes in a horror epic. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Brolin is currently in negotiations to headline “Weapons.” It's an upcoming horror thriller from New Line Cinema, directed by Zach Cregger, known for his work on the acclaimed horror film “Barbarian.”

The project, initially slated to begin production in fall 2023, faced a delay. Due to dual writers and actors strikes, it resulted in a scheduling conflict with its previous lead, Pedro Pascal.

Brolin had to replace Pascal who was committed to “Fantastic Four” at the time and likely as of the moment. “Weapons,” described as an interrelated, multistory horror epic akin to “Magnolia.” It will, therefore, mark Cregger's much-anticipated follow-up to “Barbarian.”

Now, the film reunites the production team behind “Barbarian.” This includes Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. That, along with Miri Yoon from Vertigo. If finalized, Brolin's involvement would signify a significant addition. Given his discerning selection of projects and directors. And it will be particularly notable as he ventures into the horror genre for the first time.

At the moment, Josh Brolin awaits the release of Denis Villeneuve's “Dune: Part Two.” While he also gears up for the second season of Amazon's “Outer Range,” in which he stars and executive produces.

Currently, the negotiations for “Weapons” underscore his ongoing diversification as an actor and producer.

With the ‘Last of Us' being Pedro Pascal's first horror epic, it's only fair for someone like Josh Brolin to experience the same.