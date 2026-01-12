The Minnesota Timberwolves came into their game against the San Antonio Spurs looking to get back in the win column, and they did in dramatic fashion following Anthony Edwards’ game-winner. The Wolves trailed by a single point, 103-102 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when Edwards drove into the lane and threw up a floater off the glass for what would ultimately be the game-winner. The Spurs would end up having three chances at their own game-winner, but the shots did not fall. Stay tuned for more updates from this game.

Article Continues Below