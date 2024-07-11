UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez continues on the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Josh Fremd and Andre Petroski. Fremd comes into this fight off a brutal knockout defeat in his last fight meanwhile, Petroski has now lost back-to-back fights and is with his back against the wall coming into this matchup. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Fremd-Petroski prediction and pick.

Josh Fremd (11-5) was riding a two-fight winning streak into his fight against Roman Kopylov, a fight where a liver punch in the second round brutally finished him. That puts Fremd at 2-1 over his last three fights and he will be looking to get back to his winning ways when he takes on Andre Petroski this weekend in Denver, Colorado.

Andre Petroski (10-3) was on a tear coming into his UFC career winning his first five fights with the promotion but now he is on a bit of a skid losing each of his last two fights. Petroski will look to finally right the ship when he takes on Josh Fremd this weekend at UFC Denver.

Here are the UFC Denver Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Denver Odds: Josh Fremd-Andre Petroski Odds

Josh Fremd: -110

Andre Petroski: -110

Over 1.5 rounds: -205

Under 1.5 rounds: +165

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Josh Fremd Will Win

Josh Fremd is now 2-3 in the biggest promotion and could potentially be fighting for his career when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend after losing in his last fight against Roman Kopylov back in September 2023. Before that fight, however, Fremd won back-to-back fights for the first time in his UFC career against Sedriques Dumas and Jamie Pickett. Fremd hopes he can rekindle those performances this weekend when he takes on Andre Petroski in Denver, Colorado.

Fremd is coming into this fight with a big size advantage against Petroski who despite having insane strength is quite small for the middleweight division. Fremd will be the one to dictate where the fight takes place on the feet with his 4″ height and 3″ reach advantages to keep Petroski at the end of his strikes. Meanwhile, Petroski who’s a very good grappler in his own right will be looking to navigate through those long limbs to take Fremd to the mat and get the submission. What’s also working in Fremd’s favor is that he lives and trains in Colorado which certainly gives him the cardio advantage the longer this fight goes especially knowing how Petroski’s biggest weakness is his gas tank.

It’s going to come down to whether or not Fremd can stuff the takedowns and make Petroski work early in this fight. If he can do that he’s got a good chance at landing a big shot to make three consecutive knockout defeats for Petroski.

Why Andre Petroski Will Win

Andre Petroski comes into this fight on the heels of two consecutive knockout defeats with one of the most bizarre knockouts you will see against Jacob Malkoun. Before his little rough patch, Petroski was riding a 5-fight winning streak beating the likes of Gerald Meerschaer, Wellington Turman, and Nick Maximov. Now with back-to-back losses, Petroski will be looking to finally right the ship and get back into the win column when he takes on Josh Fremd this weekend.

Petroski is known for his grappling prowess with four of his 10 wins coming by submission and that will be his likely path to victory against a much taller and longer opponent like Josh Fremd. While Petroski isn’t a slouch on the feet as he does have power in his right hand his path of least resistance will be to take him down and dominate him from there. However, Petroski will need to make quick work of Fremd because the longer this fight goes the more it will favor Fremd. As long as Petroski can get inside the reach of Fremd and take him down another submission victory could be likely.

Final Josh Fremd-Andre Petroski Prediction & Pick

This should be a fantastic matchup between these two middleweights who are looking for a big win this weekend in Denver. Ultimately, there is going to be a ton of action early in this fight with Fremd looking to keep his range with his kicks and his jab. Still, Petroski will look to push forward to get this fight to the mat. Still, it will be Fremd’s submission defense that will keep him safe in the first round but as the fight progresses that’s where Fremd will take over eventually knocking Petroski out midway through the fight or late round three to get back into the winning column.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Josh Fremd-Andre Petroski Prediction & Pick: Josh Fremd (-110), Over 1.5 Rounds (-205)