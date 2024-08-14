ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants have arrived at a defining point in their 2024 season. The Giants entered this showdown series just 1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final National League wild card spot. This was San Francisco's big chance to make a move. The Giants went 12-3 before this series to rescue their season and give themselves an opportunity to make a run at a playoff spot. The Giants weren't a realistic contender in late July, but they changed their season and began to stack wins while the Braves and other National League wild card competitors faltered. Suddenly, the Giants had lifted themselves back into contention. They weren't in the lead, but they had their path to a playoff spot.

The first two games of this series have been gut punches for the Giants.

San Francisco has lost two one-run extra-inning games to the Braves, falling in 10 innings on Monday and Tuesday. Once 1.5 games behind the Braves for the third wild card berth in the National League, San Francisco is now 3.5 games back. This is a four-game series with the finale on Thursday afternoon. The Giants, when they take the field at 6:45 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday night, will know that the next 24 hours might define their season. If the Giants win this game on Wednesday and take the Thursday finale to split the four-game series, they will be right back within 1.5 games of the Braves. If they split these next two games, their deficit will remain at 3.5 and they will have missed their opportunity to improve their situation. If they lose the next two games and wind up getting swept at home in this four-game series, they will be 5.5 games out and will have suffered what amounts to a knockout punch. It's up to the Giants to decide how they want to shape their season.

Braves-Giants Projected Starters

Grant Holmes vs. Robbie Ray

Grant Holmes (0-0) has a 3.79 ERA. Holmes has been thrust into action due to the injuries which have ravaged the Braves' starting rotation. Holmes can't be expected to be great. Can he simply eat innings and keep his team in ballgames? He didn't do a good job in his last start on Friday against the Rockies. Now he gets another chance to help his team in a wild card race.

Last Start: Friday, August 9 versus the Colorado Rockies: 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: 2 starts, 17 1/3 IP, 15 H, 8 R, 2 HR, 6 BB, 19 K

Robbie Ray (2-1) has a 3.98 ERA. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner is trying to find his footing with the Giants. He did well in his most recent start versus the Detroit Tigers. If Ray can give San Francisco that same level of performance against Atlanta, the Giants will gladly take it.

Last Start: Friday, August 9 versus the Detroit Tigers: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 10 1/3 IP, 12 H, 6 R, 3 HR, 6 BB, 11 K

The Giants just don't hit very well. Atlanta pitching has gotten healthy against San Francisco's hitters. That trend will continue.

Robbie Ray is a much better pitcher than Grant Holmes. The Giants will shut down the Braves and score enough to cover.

The Giants have the favorable pitching matchup, but the Braves are the better team. We think you should pass on this one.

Final Braves-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline