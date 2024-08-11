ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Texas Rangers and New York Yankees battled in a doubleheader on Saturday after a rain delay on Friday night. The teams will play the series finale for the third game in 24 hours. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Yankees prediction and pick.

It's the season's first series between the Rangers and Yankees after Texas won four of seven games last year. The 2024 season hasn't gone well for the defending World Series Champions, as they sit seven games below .500. The Yankees lead the American League East with a 68-48 record but are looking to begin a winning streak this weekend after dropping two of three games to the lowly Los Angeles Angels.

Rangers-Yankees Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Marcus Stroman

Andrew Heaney (4-11) with a 3.98 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Astros, 6 IP, 4 SO, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (2-6) with a 4.31 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Marcus Stroman (7-6) with a 4.10 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Blue Jays, 2 2/3 IP, 3 SO, 8 H, 1 BB, 7 ER

2024 Home Splits: (2-5) with a 5.34 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Yankees Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rangers vs. Yankees

Time: 1:35 PM ET/10:35 AM PT

TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Network, YES Network

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Heaney struggled in his previous starts, allowing ten earned runs combined against the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals. However, he was lights out in his recent start against the Astros, allowing just one hit, a solo home run, over six innings. Despite the poor Blue Jays and Cardinals starts, Heaney is in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career.

Marcus Stroman's first season as a Yankee hasn't gone how he wanted. It reached an all-time low in his last start when he allowed seven earned runs to his former Blue Jays team. The Rangers offense needs all the help they can get after averaging just 3.6 runs/nine over their last ten games.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Heaney had a bounce-back game previously, but the Yankees will be happy to see a lefty taking the mound. The Yankees are batting .224 with a .333 on-base percentage over his last ten games against lefties, averaging six runs/nine.

One of the Rangers' downfalls this season has been their bullpen, as Kirby Yates is the only player keeping their ERA lowered. Yates last appeared on August 5th before this series began, and over that span, the rest of the Rangers' bullpen had a 5.83 ERA.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are starting to excel against left-handed pitching after beginning the season on a cold streak. Heaney has shown an ability to get beat up this season, especially on the road, where he had games of six, four, and three earned runs over limited action.

It hasn't been any better for Stroman, with the only concern about this bet being a quick pull for Stroman and the play of the Yankees' elite bullpen. However, the doubleheader on Saturday may put some of the Yankees' best relievers out of action and cause them to keep Stroman in the game for longer.

Take this game to go over and for these two starters to stay in the game longer with a tired bullpen.

Final Rangers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (-110)