Josh Hartnett's net worth in 2023 is $25 million. Hartnett is a popular actor who has starred in several hit movies including Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down, 30 Days of Night, Lucky Number Slevin, The Faculty, The Black Dahlia, and recently Oppenheimer. Hartnett is an eight-time Teen Choice Award nominee, a two-time MTV Movie Award nominee, and a Gold Derby Award nominee.

Josh Hartnett was born on July 21, 1978, in St. Paul, Minn. He studied at Minneapolis South High School. Here, Hartnett played for the high school football team. However, Harnett suffered a serious injury that prevented him from playing further. The knee injury paved the way for Hartnett to spark an interest in acting.

After graduating from high school, Hartnett decided to attend State University of New York at Purchase, where he took classes in Conservatory of Theatre Arts & Film. However, Hartnett faced expulsion from university after writing a letter of criticism to the dean concerning the evaluation system potentially disrupting students' creativity.

Josh Hartnett's early acting career

In 1997, Hartnett made his on-screen debut in the television series Cracker: Mind Over Murder. Hartnett's solid acting performance in Cracker: Mind Over Murder led to a role in the big screens.

In 1998, Hartnett made his cinematic debut in the movie called Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. Halloween H20: 20 Years Later would gross $55 million around the world and helped Hartnett become a fixture in the cinemas.

Hartnett appeared in other films such as The Faculty, The Virgin Suicides, Here on Earth, Blow Dry, Town & Country, Member, O, and many more.

Josh Hartnett hits it big in Pearl Harbor

After a string of solid films, Harnett further rose to fame after starring in war drama film Pearl Harbor. Here, Hartnett starred alongside rising Hollywood stars Kate Beckinsale and Ben Affleck.

Pearl Harbor would gross $449 million around the world to become one of Hartnett's biggest films yet. For making Danny Walker come to life, Hartnett was given a MTV Movie Award for Best Male Performance and a Teen Choice Award for Film – Choice Actor.

Since Pearl Harbor, it looked like Hartnett was on the way to become a Hollywood megastar. He starred in several movies such as Black Hawk Down, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Wicker Park, Sin City, Zero un, The Black Dahlia, Lucky Number Slevin, and many more.

Taking a break from acting in major productions

After a starring appearance in Lucky Number Slevin alongside Ben Kingsley, Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman, Hartnett surprisingly took a break from acting. The Pearl Harbor star revealed later on that he wanted to focus on his family and personal life.

Josh Hartnett turns down major superhero roles

Given his decision to spend time away from Hollywood, Hartnett also turned down some notable roles for major films. One major role Hartnett turned down was for Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman trilogy that includes The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman Begins.

The trilogy would go on to gross a total of over $1 billion worldwide. Supposedly, Hartnett was approached to play Batman.

Another notable role Hartnett rejected was when the Teen Choice Award nominee was approached to play Superman in Superman Returns. Despite having a pay of $100 million, it wasn't enough to bring Hartnett back into the Hollywood spotlight.

Later on, Hartnett confessed that he didn't want to be put in a box. As a result, the Pearl Harbor star never wanted to accept any superhero roles.

Josh Hartnett acting for minor productions

Although Hartnett took a step back from Hollywood, he still appeared in various minor productions. These include films such as Stuck Between Stations, Girl Walks into a Bar, Bunraku, Wild Horses, Parts per Billion, The Lovers, Six Below: Miracle on the Mountains, She's Missing, and etc.

Furthermore, Hartnett also appeared in television series Penny Dreadful and Black Mirror.

Josh Hartnett's 2023 Hollywood comeback

The year 2023 marked Hartnett's major comeback into Hollywood. Aside from appearing in hit TV series Black Mirror, Hartnett also appeared in films such as Die Hart, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and the biggest film Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer saw Hartnett act alongside a star-studded cast that includes Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Cillian Murphy. Furthermore, it also marked the full circle, allowing Hartnett the opportunity to finally work with successful director Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer would gross $556 million around the world. Furthermore for making Ernest Lawrence come to life, Hartnett enjoyed a $400,000 payday.

Hartnett's return has been well-received. In fact, it could lead to Hartnett playing Harvey Dent/Two Face in The Batman 2.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Josh Hartnett's net worth in 2023?