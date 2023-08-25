Josh Hartnett's long-awaited Hollywood comeback continued with a star supporting role in the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. While the veteran actor has shown he is ready to appear in more major movies going forward, beside him is a partner who supports him all the way. For this piece, let's get to know more about Josh Hartnett's wife Tamsin Egerton.

Josh Hartnett's wife Tamsin Egerton

Tamsin Egerton was born on November 26th, 1988 in Surrey, England. She attended Ditcham Park School. After completing her secondary education, Egerton opted not to attend college in order to pursue an acting career.

Early acting career on television

In 2021, Egerton made her first onscreen acting debut in the television mini series The Mists of Avalon. She's been a fixture on television screens ever since. Egerton went on to appear in other television programs such as Napoleon, Sir Gadabout, The Worst Knight in the Land, Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairy Tale, Silent Witness, Money, Bookaboo and Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking.

Acting in movies

In 2005, Egerton made her big screen debut in the film Keeping Mum. Keeping Mum saw Egerton act alongside Mr. Bean star Rowan Atkinson and legendary British actress Maggie Smith. The film would go on to gross nearly $18.6 million around the world.

Egerton also appeared in other films such as Driving Lessons, Eragon, Knife Edge, 4.3.2.1., Huge, The Story of F***, Chalet Girl, The Look of Love, Grand Piano, Queen & Country, The Lovers, The Brothers Grimsby, Balance, Not Symmetry and Love, Rosie.

Among those films, Egerton's most successful film has been Love, Rosie. The film grossed nearly $25.6 million around the world, against only a $20,431 budget. In Love, Rosie, she acted alongside Lily Colins and Sam Claflin.

Future projects

While Egerton has pieced together a seasoned acting career, she is also set to star in the upcoming female dance movie Tell That to the Winter Sea.

Relationship with Josh Hartnett

Given that both Hartnett and Egerton belong to the same industry, it isn't surprising they eventually met. The couple first met on the set of The Lovers in 2011, a romantic adventure film in which they co-starred. They became a couple several months later.

Egerton admits to borrowing Hartnett's clothes on some occasions.

“I wear my boyfriend’s clothes,” she told Marie Claire. “He has an amazing array of cashmere jumpers, which I steal a lot. His Saint Laurent one shrunk in the wash and now fits me perfectly.”

While Egerton and Hartnett are big-time celebrities, they do prefer to keep their relationship out of the public's watchful eyes.

Family and marriage

After several years together, Hartnett and Egerton tied the knot in 2022. The private ceremony was held in The Old Marylebone Town Hall's Soho room in London.

“It’s been one incredible week and I can safely say we’re all happily exhausted. Anyway, this is me getting some special birthday time with my man sans children,” she wrote on social media shortly after the ceremony.

While Hartnett and Egerton married in 2022, they were committed to each other years before then. In fact, the couple had three children together before becoming husband and wife. Although being a parent isn't the easiest responsibility, Hartnett does enjoy the journey alongside Egerton.

“The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I’m still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting,” he told Mr. Porter.

Hartnett's Black Mirror episode

Hartnett returned to Hollywood with a bang after appearing in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. But aside from Oppenheimer, Hartnett's other major gig saw him appear in an episode of the hit television series Black Mirror. Given the nihilistic nature of Black Mirror episodes, Egerton opted not to watch the episode.

“My wife already told me she’s not going to watch it. She asked me what it was about when I read it right off the bat,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And she was like, ‘No, I won’t be watching it. She can’t separate herself from the entertainment that she’s watching it on like a visceral level. So, I get that. I totally understand it.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Josh Hartnett's wife Tamsin Egerton.