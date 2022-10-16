Josh Heupel’s hype 8-word reaction to Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers finally ended the streak.

For the first time in 16 years, Tennessee picked up a regular season win over Alabama, as the Volunteers came away with a thrilling 52-49 victory on Saturday.

Unlike in previous encounters against the Crimson Tide, Tennessee did not falter under pressure. While Tennessee did blow an 18-point lead in the second half, the Hendon Hooker-led offense continued to give it a good fight against the reigning SEC champions. Hooker anchored four scoring drives in the second half, including the one that culminated in the game-winning 40-yard field goal by kicker Chase McGrath.

Immediately after McGrath’s kick went through the uprights, Tennessee fans across Neyland Stadium stormed the field in a jubilant celebration. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was among the sea of orange on the field during his post-game interview with CBS Sports, and he was as hyped as he could be following the biggest win of his run with the Volunteers.

“This is college football at its absolute best,” Heupel said.

"THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST!" Josh Heupel joins @JennyDell_ after an unforgettable win in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/e7srjJdFPU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Overall, this contest simply had it all. Tennessee and Alabama combined for an astounding 101 points scored and 1,136 total yards in what can be called the most electrifying game of the ongoing college football season.

Tennessee now holds a 6-0 record on the year and remains in second place in the SEC East standings. Next up for the Volunteers will be a non-conference home matchup against UT Martin next week.