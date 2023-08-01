As the 2023 NFL season looms on the horizon, fantasy football enthusiasts are already gearing up for their drafts, They are eager to secure the best players for their teams. Among the many coveted athletes, one name stands out – Josh Jacobs. He is, of course, the star running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Jacobs has consistently delivered impressive performances in the NFL, leaving fans wondering what to expect from him in the upcoming season. In this article, we delve into Jacobs's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season. We will analyze his past performance, the potential for the future, and the effect of his current holdout.

A Look Back at the 2022 NFL Season

Before we delve into Jacobs's prospects for the upcoming season, let's take a moment to review his performance in 2022. Jacobs played in all 17 games. He displayed his prowess by rushing for an impressive 1,653 yards and securing 12 touchdowns. Additionally, he showcased his versatility by making 53 receptions for 400 yards. These numbers made him one of the top 10 highest-scoring running back in fantasy football. His overall consistency made him a reliable and sought-after fantasy option.

Comparing Jacobs to Other Running Backs

Fantasy football provides an array of running back options. This makes comparisons between players an essential aspect of the decision-making process. In the 2022 season, Jacobs ranked at the top of the best fantasy running backs, placing him alongside other top-tier players like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Nick Chubb. Jacobs was even No. 1 overall on some platforms. This means that Jacobs's holdout notwithstanding, he remains a solid option for fantasy managers. His holdout, however, means he might not be the go-to choice for those seeking top-tier running backs in the early rounds of their drafts.

Josh Jacobs with touchdown No. 3️⃣

The Changing Landscape of the Las Vegas Raiders

As the 2023-24 NFL season approaches, the Las Vegas Raiders have undergone significant changes, particularly at the quarterback position. They released Derek Carr and brought in Jimmy Garoppolo. This has brought uncertainty to the team's overall success, potentially influencing Jacobs's fantasy football outlook. Despite his breakout season in 2022 and his status as a reliable fantasy option, Jacobs's future performance hinges on Garoppolo's ability to lead the offense effectively and coalesce with the team. The condition of the offensive line further adds to the concerns. This surely impacts Jacobs's running opportunities. Additionally, the overall team outlook for the Raiders appears less optimistic. Again, this could further influence Jacobs's fantasy production.

Analyzing Jacobs's 2023 Fantasy Outlook

Josh Jacobs's ongoing holdout poses significant implications for his 2023 fantasy football status. Potential missed regular-season games could directly impact his fantasy production. Meanwhile, the financial consequences of the holdout may affect his motivation on the field. The uncertainty and risk of an unsettled contract situation might make fantasy managers hesitant to invest a high draft pick in him. This is despite his projected volume among the top ten running backs for the season. The holdout introduces uncertainty regarding his workload and usage. This will prompt fantasy managers to closely monitor the situation and adjust their draft strategies accordingly.

Assuming Jacobs eventually sees action, though, he should be a prominent pick in the first two rounds of most fantasy leagues. Again, he is considered a top-10 running back across all formats. Some even argue for his value to be in the top three. At 25 years old, Jacobs has age on his side, and his average of 20.0 touches per game in the previous season demonstrates his potential for continued success. The stability of the Raiders' coaching staff and his familiarity with the team dynamics should work in his favor. Moreover, Jacobs's receiving volume tends to increase when key targets like Jakobi Meyers or Hunter Renfrow are absent. And now with Darren Waller's departure, Jacobs may see more opportunities in the passing game. If Jimmy Garoppolo proves his fitness and performs well during training camp, Jacobs could make a compelling case to be this year's RB1.

Looking Ahead

As anticipation builds for the 2023 NFL season, Josh Jacobs stands as a prominent figure in the minds of fantasy football enthusiasts. While his holdout situation puts a lot of uncertainty on the table, Jacobs has proven his mettle as a consistent performer capable of delivering solid numbers. As the Raiders undergo changes and shifts in the roster, Jacobs's performance will be under scrutiny. Whether you're a die-hard Raiders fan or a fantasy manager seeking a reliable option, Jacobs is undoubtedly a player to keep on your radar. As the season unfolds, fantasy football enthusiasts will eagerly observe Jacobs's journey. We all hope he becomes a key component in their pursuit of victory.