The Jimmy Garoppolo era with the Las Vegas Raiders is officially underway. The two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback just recently returned from a major foot injury that cost him the latter part of the season with the San Francisco 49ers last year. Now that he's back on the field, though, there's an understandably palpable buzz within the Raiders camp.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had nothing but good things to say about his new quarterback. Needless to say, Jimmy G has left a good first impression on one of his top targets for 2023:

“Yeah, he’s fun to play with,” Renfrow said, via Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride. “He’s steady. He’s consistent. He’s what you want in a quarterback. He’s a leader, he’s a great guy in the locker room, so I can’t say enough good things about him. And he’s won everywhere he’s been, so just following his lead and kind of jumping on his back and going from there.”

Jakobi Meyers echoed Renfrow's thoughts on Garoppolo. The Raiders WR is also excited to start his partnership with the new quarterback on the block:

“I mean, it was great honestly. We’re kind of trying to get this process of growing together. I’m trying to understand him, he’s trying to understand us, so hopefully we can all get on the same page and put a good product out there on the field.”

Much like Renfrow and Meyers, Raiders offensive linesman Andre James also had a similar experience working with Garoppolo the first time:

“Yeah, it’s been awesome,” James said. It was funny, it was literally like a couple of days ago it was me and his first time getting snaps together. So, we’re working together. It’s awesome to work with a guy like that, he gives great feedback. He’s a great leader in the huddle, he leads us real well. You want to block and play for a guy like that, so excited to have him.”

It sounds like Jimmy G has already made his mark with his teammates in Las Vegas. We will now see if he can make the same mark on the field in his debut season.