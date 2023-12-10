Journey and Def Leppard announced massive tour with Cheap Trick, Heart, and others happening summer of 2024.

Good news for Def Leppard and Journey fans, as they announced co-headlining a tour with other major bands.

It will happen during the summer of 2024, as they team up with Cheap Trick, Heart, and the Steve Miller Band, PEOPLE reports.

Journey and Def Leppard North American tour in 2024

The touring will happen in North America with a 23-city tour, starting on July 6. The first stop will be St. Louis, Missouri, and they'll wrap things up in Denver, Colorado. Other cities include Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and Los Angeles — to name a few.

Def Leppard posted about the tour on X. It says, “JUST ANNOUNCED!!! Def Leppard and @journeyofficial are teaming up to rock 2024 with @stevemillerband, @heartofficial, and @cheaptrick! Rock Brigade Concert Club members get exclusive first access to pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages on Tuesday, December 12 (10am) at https://DefLeppardRockBrigade.com.”

They then announced all of the cities that they'll be going to.

Journey is also excited to be on tour and posted, “We are thrilled to be back on the road in 20224 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!”

Def Leppard just wrapped up the Freedom Tour that celebrated their 50th anniversary as a band, plus the release of Freedom in 2022.

It will be a rocking summer with icons such as Def Leppard, Journey, and the other ultimate bands that will hit the road with them.