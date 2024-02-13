In addition to the stars in attendance, the matchup was also JuJu Watkin's ninth 30-point game.

The USC women's basketball team celebrated a 81-64 victory over Arizona with a special appearance from Hollywood star Will Ferrell, marking a memorable moment for the Trojans and standout freshman JuJu Watkins.

Watkins, who has quickly become a key player for the Trojans, led her team with an impressive 32-point performance, contributing to USC's win. This victory not only extended their winning streak to four games but also saw Watkins break a school record with her ninth 30-point game of the season.

The game, which was part of a rare national television appearance for the Trojans, was also notable for the presence of Ferrell and rapper Fabolous, who visited the USC locker room post-game.

“I love Will Ferrell. He’s one of the funniest people alive,” Watkins said, per the Associated Press. “For him to know our names and how we’re doing is insane.”

The win was a testament to USC's tactical prowess, particularly in the second half where they outscored Arizona 23-11 in the third quarter. Despite being outrebounded by the league's worst rebonding team in the first half, USC managed to turn the tables after the break.

“In the first half they were the more aggressive team, so we had to figure it out at halftime and we did,” USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “We got more to ourselves in the second half and were tougher in the second half.”

Gottlieb praised Watkins for her performance and highlighted the team's depth, indicating that while Watkins is a tough player to stop, the Trojans have multiple talents that contribute to their success.

“JuJu is so spectacular, people are going to come with all different game plans,” the coach said. “We showed she’s hard to stop from scoring, but we also have other players. We had contributions from everywhere.”

The team's next challenge will be a tough trip, facing games against Oregon and Oregon State.