Leave the World Behind is Netflix's biggest premiere for movies in 2023 with 98.7 million viewing hours. The distant second has 32.9 million.

The Julia Roberts-led Leave the World Behind gave Netflix its biggest movie premiere of the year, Comicbook.com reported.

According to Netflix's recently released numbers, the film is currently the number one streamed film globally and the biggest in 2023 so far with 98.7 million viewing hours and counting.

Coming in second is Family Switch, starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms, at only 32.9 million viewing hours. Number three is Leo, a Tamil-language action thriller at 25.4 million viewing hours. Fourth is The Super Mario Bros. and fifth is Catering Christmas, both released in 2022.

The film follows the story of husband Clay (Ethan Hawke) and wife Amanda (Roberts) as they rent a luxury home for a weekend getaway with their two kids, Archie (Charlie Evans) and Rose (Farrah Mackenzie). Their vacation is cut short by the arrival of two strangers, G.H. (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha'la).

They tell Clay and Amanda that there has been a cyberattack and would like to stay at the house — which they claim is theirs. The two families then have to face a mysterious disaster that forces them to reconcile what it means to survive in a world they no longer recognize.

Sam Esmail of USA Network's Mr. Robot co-wrote with Rumaan Alam and directed the film. Alam also executive produced the movie with Roberts.

When asked if the movie will have a sequel or if it's set in the same universe as Mr. Robot (it might be), there has been no detail on a part two just yet.