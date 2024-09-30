Legendary quarterback Tom Brady has a few games under his belt in the broadcast booth now, and his former wide receiver with the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman, spoke on his first impression of Brady in the broadcast booth.

“I think he's doing great,” Julian Edelman said of Tom Brady's work in the broadcast both, via Responsible Gambler. “He hasn't had the opportunity to call any great games. You can tell he's gotten more comfortable. It's not easy — it's kind of like a rookie quarterback going in and having to identify. You have to take the personnel group in your play, break the huddle, go to the line of scrimmage, identify their front, you identify the safeties. He's learning that in the booth now. It's tough.”

Edelman's comments indicate that he believes Tom Brady will keep getting better as he does more games. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts as the season goals along.

Julian Edelman wants to hear Tom Brady call a close game

Tom Brady has called four games so far. In Week 1, he was on the call for the Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over the Cleveland Browns. In Week 2, he was there for the New Orleans Saints' blowout of the Cowboys. Then, in Week 3, he was on the call for the Baltimore Ravens' win over the Cowboys, which was close at the end but for the majority of the game, it was a comfortable lead for the Ravens. In Week 4, he called a comfortable Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Edelman is excited to see Brady call a game that is close from wire-to-wire.

“I'll be a lot more excited when he gets into a close game and you get to hear the quarterback's mindset when he's down a certain amount of points or a fourth-quarter drive. That's probably his forte, you know? I'm excited and he's been killing it,” Edelman said.”

It will be interesting to see what game Brady ends up calling in Week 5, as FOX has five games during the slate, with Dolphins vs Patriots, Browns vs Commanders, Panthers vs Bears, Raiders vs Broncos, and Cardinals vs 49ers as options. It would make sense for Brady to call the Dolphins vs Patriots game, as he could make a homecoming to call a game at the place he called home for so long.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how Brady does in bigger games down the stretch this season.