Julius Randle has a deep desire to win

Julius Randle has been a polarizing figure for the New York Knicks since his arrival, having some very low lows, and some incredibly high peaks, culminating in All-Star game appearances and All-NBA team nominations. Through it all, Julius Randle has accepted the challenge of trying to bring the Knicks back to glory, and he opened up on the desire he has to win with the franchise.

“I would definitely say New York has definitely been the most challenging,” Julius Randle said to Shams Charania of Stadium. “I think more challenging for me personally because I want to win so bad. There's nothing more that I want to do other than win a championship here in the city, and I know the city really wants it. When I got to Kentucky they just won a championship two years ago, when I got to the Lakers they had won it four years ago. I guess they had a little more patience. But you know coming here to New York, it was a challenge that I wanted to win a championship. Personal accolades, there great and all that, but you know that's for me. It's frustrating because I want to continue to take those steps, and since I've got here I feel like we've done a tremendous job of making those strides, but our job's not finished. I get that hunger that the city has, but I have that same hunger, and I want to deliver the same thing.”

The Knicks are coming off of a big win on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks. They will look to continue their solid season to give themselves a good seed in the NBA playoffs, where they will have to contend with teams like the Bucks if they want to break the championship drought.