A new co-op game comes in the form of Jumanji Wild Adventures, with all of the information like release date, gameplay, and story you need.

A new generation of fans got to know about Jumanji thanks to the 2017 reboot Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starring in the lead role, alongside Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, Jumanji was rejuvenated, even leading to off-shot media like this one. In this article, we'll talk about all of the information you need to know about the upcoming game Jumanji: Wild Adventures, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Jumanji Wild Adventures Release Date: November 3, 2023

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Reveal Trailer

Jumanji Wild Adventures has a release date of November 3, 2023, on PC through Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cradle Games and published by Outright Games.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Gameplay

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Gameplay Trailer

In Jumanji: Wild Adventures, players get to play as one of the four adventures in the new Jumanji series: Smolder, Ruby, Mouse, and Shelly. In this game, players will tackle platforming puzzles, face deadly foes, and explore this new, hostile, uncharted world. In hidden rooms, players will find lost treasures and other Jumanji collectibles, including loot that can be exchanged for power-ups and special items. Finally, the game can be played in couch co-op for up to four players, although the game does not support online multiplayer.

Oddly enough, the game's PC version does not support keyboard and mouse controls at all; a controller or gamepad is required to play the game on the PC.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures Story

Jumanji: Wild Adventures offers a brand-new, original Jumanji story. Players drop into the dangerous game world of Jumanji and start a thrilling adventure, searching for the stolen jewel called The Jaguar's Eye. Once found, our heroic adventurers will then have to find their way back home. Will Smolder, Ruby, Mouse, and Shelly be able to explore this previously uncharted territory, collect The Jaguar's Eye, and return back home in one piece?

Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.