UFC Vegas 98: Brandon Royval vs. Tatsuro Taira continues on the prelims with a fight in the heavyweight division between Junior Tafa and promotional newcomer Sean Sharaf. Tafa is riding a two-fight skid coming into a crucial fight this weekend meanwhile, newcomer Sharaf has won all four of his fights as he comes into his short-notice UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tafa-Sharaf prediction and pick.

Junior Tafa (5-3) has hit a rough patch losing each of his last two fights to Valter Walker and Marcos Rogerio de Lima. He was originally scheduled to take on Chris Barnett but due to Hurricane Milton, he was unable to fly out of Florida to make the fight. Now, Tafa will be welcoming newcomer Sean Sharaf to the UFC this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Sean Sharaf (4-0) has won all four of his fights and most recently got a victory a little over a month ago. Since he lives and trains in Las Vegas he got the opportunity of a lifetime when he takes on Junior Tafa this weekend at UFC Vegas 98.

Here are the UFC Vegas 98 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 98 Odds: Junior Tafa-Sean Sharaf Odds

Note: Will update the odds upon release

Junior Tafa:

Sean Sharaf:

Over 2.5 rounds:

Under 2.5 rounds:

Why Junior Tafa Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Valter Walker – SUB

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Junior Tafa’s experience in the Octagon, having faced top-tier competition, gives him a significant edge over the untested Sharaf1. While Sharaf boasts an undefeated record of 4-0, his opponents have been far from elite, with one even starting the bout from a three-point stance. Tafa’s proven knockout power and ability to handle pressure on short notice will likely overwhelm the inexperienced Sharaf.

Moreover, Tafa’s training, alongside world-class fighters like his brother Justin Tafa, has undoubtedly sharpened his skills. Sharaf, despite training at Xtreme Couture, lacks the high-level MMA experience crucial for success in the UFC. Tafa’s superior striking technique and octagon control should neutralize any potential wrestling advantage Sharaf might possess. Unless Sharaf can land a lucky punch, Tafa’s experience, power, and overall skill set make him the clear favorite to emerge victorious, potentially ending the fight within the first round.

Why Sean Sharaf Will Win

Last Fight: (W) LJ Torres – KO/TKO

Last 5: 5-0 (4 Pro/1 Amateur)

Finishes: 4 (4 KO/TKO)

Sean Sharaf is primed to make a stunning UFC debut by defeating Junior Tafa at UFC Vegas 98 this weekend. Despite being a newcomer, Sharaf’s perfect 4-0 record, all by first-round knockouts, demonstrates his explosive power and finishing ability. His training at the renowned Xtreme Couture gym has likely honed his skills beyond just striking, potentially giving him an edge in wrestling that Tafa has struggled with in the past.

Tafa’s UFC record of 1-3 shows he’s vulnerable, especially against opponents who can physically overwhelm him. Sharaf’s raw power and aggressive style could exploit this weakness. While Tafa may have more UFC experience, Sharaf’s late notice entry could work in his favor, as he’ll likely come in with nothing to lose and everything to prove. If Sharaf can avoid Tafa’s initial onslaught and land one of his powerful shots, we could see an upset victory that announces a new force in the heavyweight division12.

Final Junior Tafa-Sean Sharaf Prediction & Pick

The heavyweight clash between Junior Tafa and Sean Sharaf at UFC Vegas 98 promises to be an explosive affair, with both fighters likely looking for an early knockout.

Junior Tafa enters this bout as the more experienced fighter, with a UFC record of 1-3, but his struggles against physical opponents raise concerns. Despite his speed and athleticism, Tafa has been overwhelmed in previous UFC outings, particularly when fights go to the ground. However, this matchup against UFC newcomer Sean Sharaf may play to Tafa’s strengths.

Sharaf, while undefeated at 4-0 with all first-round knockouts, remains largely untested against high-level competition12. His raw power is evident, but the quality of his previous opponents is questionable. Tafa’s UFC experience and superior speed could prove decisive, especially considering Sharaf’s late notice entry12. While both fighters possess knockout power, Tafa’s ability to beat Sharaf to the punch may be the determining factor. Unless Sharaf can utilize unexpected wrestling skills from his Xtreme Couture training, Tafa is likely to secure a first-round knockout victory in what promises to be an explosive, albeit potentially brief, heavyweight clash.

Final Junior Tafa-Sean Sharaf Prediction & Pick: Junior Tafa, Under 1.5 Rounds