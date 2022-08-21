‘Just got lucky’: Mason McTavish sounds off after game-sealing save nets Canada gold at 2022 World Juniors

Mason McTavish came up big for Canada against Finland at the 2022 World Juniors, with his overtime save effectively helping the team secure the championship in one of the craziest hockey endings ever.

Finland thought they got the win and was seemingly ready to celebrate when defenseman Topi Niemela chipped the puck over goalie Dylan Garand and it went airborne towards the net. However, McTavish stopped it by hitting the puck down while it’s floating mid-air and eventually taking it out of danger zone amid a moment of panic.

I still can’t believe this save from Mason McTavish. Should go down in history as one of the greatest plays in tournament history. pic.twitter.com/fyZYMZdLus — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 21, 2022

The puck was so close to getting inside the goal, which would have given Finland the golden goal and the victory. The save gave Canada the opportunity to stage the game-winner, which they did over a minute later off a Kent Johnson goal.

It was undoubtedly one of the best and most intense endings in hockey ever, and one that will forever be told in Canada’s hockey lore. After all, that Mason McTavish save was nothing short of a miracle. Even the Anaheim Ducks youngster admitted after the contest that he was surprised he was able to pull it off.

“I don’t know what happened, just got lucky,” McTavish said of the save, per TSN.

As a cherry on top of his incredible display, McTavish was named tournament MVP. He finished with eight total goals for 17 points and was voted as the top forward. Furthermore, he was named into the media All-Star Team. Lucky or not, the 19-year-old delivered and made Canada World Juniors champions again.