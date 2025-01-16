Travis Kelce praised Taylor Swift for supporting him while the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to end their bye week and go straight into the playoffs. Kelce was a guest on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Wednesday, Jan. 15 where he talked about how he feels entering the playoff part of the season.

Kelce's high-profile relationship with the global superstar is often a topic of discussion in interviews and the ESPN analyst asked the athlete how he is doing in all aspects of his hectic life.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for d*mn sure man,” Kelce laughed as he told Stephen A. Smith about his life at the moment.

“Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field,” he added. “[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

Last week, Kelce mentioned that Swift would be there to cheer on him and the Chiefs in their first playoff game. The Chiefs will face the Houston Texans on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The couple began dating in 2023 while Swift was in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Kelce attended 14 concerts in support of the singer including one in Kansas City as well as Buenos Aires, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, London, and more. He even got on stage as a backup dancer during the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” set during the London show.

“That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she is doing in life,” he said.

Smith claimed that he also attended the Eras Tour and that it was one of “the greatest concerts [he] had ever been to” — which the tight end wholeheartedly agreed with.

“It’s off the chain,” the athlete replied.

How Travis Kelce Feels Entering The Playoffs With Taylor Swift's Support

Kelce credits having built such a strong foundation with Swift has led him to become an even better person.

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you,” he continued.

While the Chiefs have a huge game ahead of them on Saturday as they fight for a spot in the AFC Championship, Kelce is not worried that his team will pull through.

“I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field,” he said.