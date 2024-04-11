UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill continues on the main card with a fight in the lightweight division between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway for the ‘BMF' title. Gaethje is coming off a head kick knockout victory in his last fight meanwhile Holloway is coming off of back-to-back dominant performances as he looks to become the next ‘BMF' champ. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gaethje-Holloway prediction and pick.
Justin Gaethje (25-4) was able to seek revenge when he knocked out Dustin Poirier in their rematch for the ‘BMF' title back at UFC 291. Now, Gaethje is set to defend his ‘BMF' title when he takes on Max Holloway who's moving up in weight for this opportunity this weekend at UFC 300.
Max Holloway (25-7) is coming off a third-round knockout of Chan Sung Jung in his last fight and also winning four out of his last five fights. He will be making his second move up in weight to the lightweight division and this time it will be for the ‘BMF' title when he takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. Holloway will be looking to finally get his win in the lightweight division and possibly start his run at the lightweight title.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Justin Gaethje-Max Holloway Odds
Justin Gaethje: -160
Max Holloway: +140
Over 4.5 rounds: -120
Under 4.5 rounds: -110
Why Justin Gaethje Will Win
Justin Gaethje was able to get one back when he faced off against Dustin Poirier who he knocked out to obtain the ‘BMF' title. He has now won back-to-back fights and has won seven out of his last nine fights with his only two losses against former lightweight champs Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Gaethje will look to keep the good times rolling as he takes on Max Holloway in his move up to the lightweight division to see who is the BMF of the UFC.
Gaethje is a kill-or-be-killed type of fighter who's always going to come forward, push the pace, and throw caution to the wind no matter who is standing in front of him. He is at his best when he utilizes his calf kicks to hammer the lead leg of his opponent which should be key against Holloway who doesn't particularly have the most muscular legs in the lightweight division. This will hinder the movement of Holloway which then makes him a stationary target for Gaethje to unload on. This fight is going to be a battle of attrition and it's going to come down to who's going to want it more and from the looks of it that just may be Justin Gaethje in this matchup.
Why Max Holloway Will Win
Max Holloway is coming off back-to-back dominant performances most recently knocking out Chan Sung Jung in the third round. Holloway was hoping to get another crack at the featherweight title but he couldn't resist a chance at becoming the next ‘BMF' title holder against a fighter like Justin Gaethje.
Holloway isn't one to ever back down from a war and that's exactly what he will get with this fight against Gaethje. He came up short in his last chance to fight in the lightweight division against Dustin Poirier but that was on very short notice too and he didn't have to necessary time to get his body ready to fight at lightweight. Now, with a full camp behind him transforming his body into a lightweight fighter we could see a completely different 155 Max Holloway. Holloway will need to come in there and do what he does best and that is overwhelm Gaethje with his volume striking and push the pace. If he can get past those calf kicks or if they don't hinder his movement, he should drown Gaethje with his pace over time to get his hand raised in the end.
Final Justin Gaethje-Max Holloway Prediction & Pick
This is going to be an absolute barnburner between these two lightweight fighters for the ‘BMF' title. Gaethje the current ‘BMF' champ is putting his title on the line against someone who many consider the ‘BMF' Max Holloway. There is no possible way that this fight will be boring at any moment as both Gaethje and Holloway are going to come out swinging until someone goes down or until the final horn sounds. Ultimately, while Gaethje may have the power advantage the pace, cardio, and volume side with Holloway, and Holloway should be the one who starts to win down the stretch. So, if Gaethje doesn't get a finish in the earlier rounds expect Holloway to drown with him his pace toward the latter portion of this fight either to a late finish or a decision victory.
Final Justin Gaethje-Max Holloway Prediction & Pick: Max Holloway (+140), Over 4.5 Rounds (-120)