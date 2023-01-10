By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

As Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers prepare to make their playoff run, the offense may soon be getting back a major piece.

On Tuesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced that the team would be opening up the 21-day practice window for left tackle Rashawn Slater.

Staley broke the news while speaking with the reporters on Tuesday.

“As we told you we would, we are going to activate the 21-day window for Rashawn Slater. You will see him at practice. He is not going to play in this game, but we are going to open up the window for him to start practice. He’s progressing well, and we are excited to get him back”. Stated Staley.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have been without Slater for nearly the entire season. The second-year left tackle went down with a torn left bicep in Week 3. This led to him spending much of the season on injured reserve.

Last season, in his rookie year, Slater looked like a star for the Chargers offensive front. In his first year, he earned a Pro Bowl nod.

In his absence, Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have been under more pressure than they would like. But they have still managed to find success.

Led by Justin Herbert, the Chargers head into the playoffs with a 10-7 record while finishing second in the AFC West. Herbert himself put together another strong season, throwing for 4,739 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

The Chargers will be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the opening round of the playoffs. If the Chargers hope to get Slater back into the mix, this is a game they must win.