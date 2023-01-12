Justin Herbert is the star quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers who’s set to make his first playoff appearance in the 2022 season. He was selected as the sixth overall pick of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He immediately set multiple rookie NFL records in his first year en route to being named to the 2020 PFWA All-Rookie Team and winning the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The following year, he was named to his first Pro Bowl team.In this post, though, we are focusing on Justin Herbert’s girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti. Well, rumored girlfriend that is. Despite several rumors about his relationship status, there has not been any public information regarding his partner.

Justin Herbert’s rumored girlfriend Taylor Bisciotti

Rumors are flying around regarding Justin Herbert’s special someone. So, who is this rumored girlfriend of the Chargers’ energetic quarterback?

Taylor Bisciotti was born on October 5, 1991, in Atlanta, Georgia. Growing up, she considered football to be the universal language of their family as she grew up as the only girl of five boys between her brothers and her cousins.

As for her college education, she attended the University of Georgia, where she graduated with a double major in Business Marketing and Broadcast Journalism. Right after graduation, Taylor Bisciotti began her career as an intern with WUSA9 in Washington D.C.

Her internship allowed her to discover her passion for sports journalism. After her internship, she immediately jumped to her dream job as she became a sideline reporter for ESPN’s SEC Network where she focused on collegiate sports within the Southeastern Conference.

On top of that, Taylor Bisciotti also served as a host for Sporting News.

Due to her immense talent and rising All-Star status in the field of sports journalism, NFL Network immediately grabbed the opportunity to hire Bisciotti as an anchor and reporter — making her the youngest on-air talent that the NFL Network has ever hired.

Since then, she has been a regular as a studio anchor and sideline reporter for NFL Network throughout the football season.

Bisciotti also covers multiple NFL events such as training camp, draft shows, and even hosting her own show on NFL Network titled “ICYMI: ALL-32.”

She can very well be considered a female leader in sports due to her rapid rise to stardom and on-screen success. Taylor Bisciotti is also working toward destroying the male-dominant stigma that females, football, and fashion don’t mix.

As for her relationship status, reports emerged that she was formerly dating TV personality and MTV News anchor Brian McFayden back in 2016 after Brian posted a picture with Bisciotti on his Twitter account. However, the posts stopped in 2017 and they are no longer believed to be dating.

Currently, rumors are swirling that Taylor Bisciotti is dating Justin Herbert . The reports started when Herbert was seen in a picture with a blonde similar to Bisciotti’s stature.

“Just in Herbert from the LA Chargers is having a low-key relationship with Taylor Bisciotti from the NFL Network. They were spotted multiple times in LA but played it cool when Taylor had to interview him at SoFi. Fans are starting to piece it together but it would be a PR nightmare with his good boy image” according to Awesemo Sideaction .

Bisciotti uploaded a postgame interview with Herbert on January 2, 2022, to her Twitter account.

#Chargers are now win-and-in next week. Plus, Chargers QB Justin Herbert breaks Philip Rivers Chargers record for the most TDs in a single season (35). @nflnetwork@chargerspic.twitter.com/ylVjdanCOM — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) January 3, 2022

Unfortunately, the post was met with multiple comments bombarding her regarding her rumored relationship with the second-year quarterback .

As of right now, that is all we have about Taylor Bisciotti and her alleged relationship with Justin Herbert.

For now, all we can do is wait if they will ever decide to make their relationship public. Whether or not that happens, it is with utmost certainty that Justin Herbert is focusing on helping the Chargers in the playoffs, while Taylor Bisciotti will continue her grind to become the trailblazer for female reporters in the world of football.