Juventus has thrown their hat into the ring in the fiercely competitive race to secure the services of Khephren Thuram, according to sources at 90min. Thuram, a highly sought-after midfielder, was initially linked with a potential move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window. However, the Reds chose to bolster their midfield with other signings, leaving the 22-year-old's future in question.

Despite remaining at Nice after the transfer deadline in September, Thuram continues to be the subject of intense speculation regarding his next destination. Notably, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham Hotspur have all closely monitored Thuram's performances in the early stages of the 2023/24 season.

Of these clubs, Juventus currently holds the most significant interest in Thuram, primarily due to the uncertain situation surrounding Paul Pogba. The Juventus midfielder recently faced suspension following a positive test for high testosterone levels after a match against Udinese. While Pogba's potential ban could range from three months to four years, the uncertainty surrounding his footballing future may expedite Juventus' pursuit of Thuram, possibly ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The familial connection that Thuram shares with the club is crucial to Juventus' pursuit. His father, Lilian Thuram, enjoyed a successful five-season spell with Juventus, which has fueled the desire to see Khephren donning the iconic black and white stripes. Moreover, Thuram's brother, Marcus, has already made Italy his new footballing home after joining as a free agent from Borussia Monchengladbach. As the battle intensifies for the talented midfielder's signature, the Thuram saga promises to be one of the most closely-watched transfer stories, with Juventus emerging as a prominent contender in the race for Khephren Thuram.