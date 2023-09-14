Juventus finds itself in a precarious position as they contemplate the possible exit of Paul Pogba due to a provisional suspension following a positive drug test. The French midfielder could face a ban of up to four years, casting a shadow over his future at the club.

The alleged incident occurred after Juventus' Serie A clash with Udinese in August, a game in which Pogba did not feature. The gravity of the situation looms large as the maximum suspension for such cases is a hefty four years. Pogba could be facing a base two-year ban that could double if it is determined that the substance was intentionally consumed.

In response to this unsettling scenario, Daily Mail reports that Juventus is already planning alternatives for the World Cup winner. Among the names on their shortlist is Arsenal's midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey. While Partey had been previously linked with Juventus during the summer transfer window, prizing him away from the Gunners will be no easy task.

Currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Partey's return to action is expected in approximately a month. Despite his recent injury setback, Partey showcased his prowess by starting in Arsenal's first three Premier League fixtures, albeit in an unfamiliar right-back role.

As Juventus braces for the uncertain future of Pogba, the football world watches closely, anticipating the outcome of the drug test investigation and its potential ramifications for both Pogba and the Old Lady. Meanwhile, Arsenal fans hope to retain Partey, who has proven to be an invaluable asset to the North London club.