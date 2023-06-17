Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne has opened the lid on his future with the Foxes beyond this summer. The full-back has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Juventus in this window, respectively.

Castagne joined Leicester City from Atlanta a few years ago and has been liked by many European clubs across the spectrum. However, just like the team, he declined in his performances last season. Leicester City became only the second former Premier League champion after Blackburn Rovers to get relegated.

However, the 27-year-old Castagne has been adamant that he will look forward in his professional career. According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Leicester City want €15m for the signature of their talented full-back. Juventus were also in the market for Lucas Vasquez, but manager Carlo Ancelotti considers him an important part of his plans.

Talking to the Belgian media outlet Walfoot, Castagne said that he would be open to moving to a top club. The 27-year-old said, “The two months after the national team will be important. For the moment, I let my agent do what he has to do, then a choice will have to be made, of course. The objective is always a top club, but the risk is to wait too long and find yourself with nothing. My focus now is on the national team, then we will see.”

After the relegation, it was imminent that many clubs would be in for Leicester City players. Apart from Castagne, there are also talks of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and James Maddison leaving the club this summer.