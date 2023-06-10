Juventus are hoping to bolster their squad for next season. Now, they have identified the fullback/wingback department as the biggest area for improvement. Hence, they are keeping tabs open on several profiles and are open to trade with smaller Serie A clubs.

According to the reports from TuttoJuve, Salernitana wingback Pasquale Mazzocchi have emerged as one of the biggest candidates to join La Madama next season. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the biggest revelations for Juventus and the Italian Football Team. As a result of his constant performances for the Old Lady, he got a well-deserved call from Roberto Mancini to join the Italian National Team in September.

The reports suggest Bianconeri would prefer to secure an initial loan move for Mazzocchi. However, they would demand the right to buy him at the end of the season. Although Juventus like the player profile, they don’t want to risk buying a player who has returned from a long injury lay-off.

Hence, a loan with an option to buy will be ideal for the former Serie A champions. However, it remains to be seen if Granata gives the green signal. In 2022/23, Mazzocchi has scored two goals and provided four assists in 27 Serie A appearances. He currently has three years left on his deal at Salernitana. Juventus have had a disappointing season in 2022/23. Firstly, they saw a ten-point deduction of their points in Serie A. After crashing out in the Champions League group stages, they lost the Europa League semi-finals to Sevilla.