Two teams fighting for spots in the knockout round face off as Juventus faces Benfica. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Juventus-Benfica prediction and pick.

Juventus will be moving on to the knockout round in the Champions League. They are 3-3-1 on the year and have clinched a spot in the next round. Further, they will most likely not be able to secure a spot to automatically advance to the round of 16. While they are just a point behind Bayern Leverkusen for the eighth seed, they would need to pass nine teams to secure a round of 16 spot. They have not lost in their last four UCL matches, coming away with a win and three draws, including a 0-0 draw against Club Brugge last time out.

Meanwhile, Benfica is 3-1-3 in UCL play. While they have not secured a spot in the next round, they have all but secured it. Benfica is sitting in 21st place currently. They are two points clear of both Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb. With only five teams being able to pass Benfica, and two of them facing each other, it would be nearly impossible for Benfica to drop out of the knockout round.

Why Juventus Will Win

Juventus has scored in just four of the seven UCL games overall, and are scoring 1.29 goals per game overall in UCL play. They have scored better at home though. In home games in UCL play they have scored in two of three games, while scoring five total goals. That is good for 1.67 goals per game at home in UCL play.

Dusan Vlahovic has led the way for Juventus. He has seven goals with an assist so far in Serie A play, while he has scored four goals with an assist in UCL play. Furthermore, the four goals are on an expected 2.6 goals. Meanwhile, Timothy Weah has been solid in Serie A play, with five goals, but he has just one assist in UCL play. Finally, Kenan Yilfiz has four goals and two assists in Serie A play while having a goal and an assist in UCL play.

Juventus has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed just five goals in seven fixtures, good for just .71 goals per game again conceded. They have three clean sheets overall and have not allowed more than one goal in a game, while not allowing a single goal in each of their last three games. Further, Juventus has allowed just two goals at home this year in UCL play.

Why Benfica Will Win

Benfica has scored 14 goals over their seven fixtures so far, scoring in five of the seven games in UCL play. They have also been solid on the road in UCL play this year. Benfica has scored five goals in three away fixtures, good for 1.67 goals per game. Further, Benfica has been solid in the first half, scoring six times in seven fixtures in the first half this year.

Vangelis Pavlidis has led the way in UCL play for Benfica. He has four goals so far in UCL play, while he has four goals and three assists in domestic league play. Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has led the way in domestic league play this year. He has seven goals and three assists this year in domestic league play, while he has a goal and two assists in UCL play. Finally, Kerem Akturkoglu has been solid with three goals in UCL play.

Benfica has been solid on defense this year in UCL play. They have allowed 12 goals over the seven fixtures, allowing 1.71 goals per game in UCL play. Still, the defense has been hit-and-miss. While they have two clean sheets, they have also surrendered five goals to Barcelona. Benfica has also been solid on defense on the road, allowing four goals in three games on the road.

Final Juventus-Benfica Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to the ability of Benfica to find a goal. With little to play for, they may not play their best players and have already struggled to score at times. First, Benfica failed to score against both Bayern Munich and Bologna. Both teams have allowed more goals than Juventus so far in UCL play. Meanwhile, while Juventus has scored just nine goals, they do have goals against Manchester City and Lille. This will be a low-scoring game, but Juventus will get the win in this one.

Final Juventus-Benfica Prediction & Pick: Juventus ML (+120)