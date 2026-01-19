The Houston Texans’ postseason hopes came to an abrupt end on Sunday, and the disappointment reverberated well beyond the locker room. Following a 28-16 Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots, franchise icon J.J. Watt offered a brief but telling reaction that captured the mood surrounding another early playoff exit.

Watt, now a football analyst and one of the most influential players in Texans history, took to social media shortly after the loss. His words reflected both frustration and realism about what went wrong.

“Tough. Just put ourselves in a hole too many times to climb out of. What an incredible turnaround Vrabel and the Patriots have accomplished this year. Thoroughly impressive.” Legendary Texans defender JJ Watt shared on X, formerly Twitter, after Houston's another playoff exit.

The comments came after Houston squandered an encouraging start. The Texans led 10-7 early, but the game unraveled quickly due to a string of costly turnovers that flipped momentum entirely in New England’s favor.

C.J. Stroud endured the toughest performance of his young career, committing five total turnovers, four interceptions, and one lost fumble, many of which gave the Patriots short fields. New England capitalized, turning Houston’s mistakes into a 21-10 halftime advantage.

Despite defensive resistance that kept the Texans within reach, the offense never recovered. Houston managed only two second-half field goals, while Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye delivered the decisive blow with a 32-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

Stroud finished 20-of-47 for 212 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions, a stark contrast to his breakout rookie campaign. Meanwhile, Maye posted 179 yards and three touchdowns, guiding New England to the AFC Championship Game under head coach Mike Vrabel, a coach Watt knows well from his Houston days.

That connection made Watt’s praise for Vrabel especially notable. While his former team struggled to escape its mistakes, the Patriots continued a rapid resurgence that few predicted entering the season.

For Houston, the loss marks a third straight Divisional Round exit under DeMeco Ryans and raises difficult questions heading into 2026. The Texans have talent, defensive strength, and a young QB still viewed as the franchise cornerstone, but Watt’s “tough” assessment underscores a familiar reality. Until Houston proves it can avoid self-inflicted wounds in January, promising seasons may continue to end the same way.